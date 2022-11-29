Advisors Mortgage Group Headquarters Pictured: Advisors Mortgage Group Headquarters in Ocean, New Jersey

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — Advisors Mortgage Group (“Advisors” or the “Company”), based in Ocean Township, New Jersey, announces it has been recognized as Best Mortgage Lender in Monmouth and Ocean Counties in the Asbury Park Press’ Official Community Choice Awards. The program polls the local community to select the best businesses and organizations in the area. Through nominations and voting, they choose in more than 150 categories in Beauty & Health, Clothing, Dining, Entertainment & Leisure, Home, Home Services & Finance, Kids & Education, Media, People & Places, Services, Shopping, Spirits, Sports, Top Employer and Vehicles Dealers & Services. This is the fifth year in a row the Company has been awarded this accolade in the Finance category.

“The fact that our company is based in Monmouth County and the community voted for us makes this recognition even more special to us,” states Sean Clark, vice president of Advisors Mortgage Group. “Our growth in Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic, and Cape May counties over the last two years has propelled us to become Jersey Shore’s number one purchase lender.”

According to metrics provided by Marketrac®, a premier online portal that provides intelligent, on-demand data and analysis on real estate transactions, Advisors is the top purchase lender on the Jersey Shore.

Although Advisors has the top market share in these counties, it also has 41 branches across the country, and is licensed in 33 states. Advisors offers all of its customers personalized service that the bigger banks don’t typically provide. Advisors is a family-owned company that embraces its mantra: We Take Care of our Family, Who Take Care of our Customers, Which Allows Us to Give Back to the Community. Making sure every customer is guided through their loan process and is offered a stress-free and seamless transaction, is a top priority for every employee at Advisors.

The Company has released its new proprietary point-of-sale software and mobile app called Lighthouse. This will offer its customers an even better user-friendly experience and real-time updates on their loan status. Advisors has also implemented milestone emails throughout the life of a loan which helps customers keep track of exactly where they are in the loan process. The Company’s goal is to take further strides in its technology and marketing efforts in 2023 in order to keep evolving and get better at what it does.

To learn more about Advisors Mortgage Group, visit the Company’s website at https://advisorsmortgage.com/ or call 1-800-778-9044.

About Advisors Mortgage Group

With big dreams and even bigger determination, Advisors Mortgage Group, LLC was founded in October 1999 by a single loan officer in a 400-square-foot office in Shrewsbury, New Jersey. In the years since its formation, Advisors has grown to serve not only the greater New Jersey area but also a vast portion of the United States. With branch offices up and down the East Coast and its corporate office in Ocean Township, New Jersey, Advisors Mortgage has established itself as a pillar of excellence in the mortgage industry. The Company’s immense experience is its greatest asset and is the foundation of the success of the Company and every Advisors’ branch and loan officer.

In 2005, Advisors Mortgage Group was designated by the Federal Housing Authority as a Full Eagle FHA Underwriter. As a Full Eagle, Advisors has been able to expand its loan volume by approving loans, which a majority of the competition could not dream of. The Company has built a platform for a seamless and stress-free mortgage process for all of its customers and has that same mission throughout all of its offices. Advisors understands that success cannot be attained without teamwork and communication, two of the Company’s most important strengths.

