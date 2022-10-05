Advisors Mortgage Group Releases ‘Lighthouse,’ a Proprietary App and Point of Sale Software

Lighthouse Mobile App and Point of Sale Software Pictured: The Lighthouse logo, Advisors’ new point of sale software and mobile app

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — Advisors Mortgage Group (“Advisors” or the “Company”), based in Ocean Township, New Jersey, announces the release of its new proprietary mobile app and point of sale software called “Lighthouse.” The conception and development of this exciting launch were led by Wayne Steagall, technology director at Advisors.

“Our goal was to build an online application that is completely user friendly and guides the borrower through the process to ensure a stress-free experience on the consumer side,” states Steagall. “After building a few of these systems before, I was able to leverage that experience in order to develop and deploy Lighthouse for our loan officers in the span of 12 months.”

Sean Clark, vice president of Advisors, says, “Being that Advisors is the Jersey Shore’s No. 1 lender, we thought the name Lighthouse would perfectly capture the essence of guiding someone into homeownership. Coincidentally, lighthouses have a special meaning to the Meyer/Clark families, so the name is all that more special to us. Bringing this technology in-house and integrating it with our proprietary CRM, AVA, that sits on the Salesforce platform will elevate our customer service to a new level because we don’t have to depend on a third party to solve any issues or questions that may arise.”

The release of the mobile app will allow borrowers to upload documents, check their loan status, and receive push notifications from their loan officer, among other great features. Advisors’ loan officers will be able to issue pre-qualifications from the app which is extremely beneficial to both borrowers, realtors, and the loan officers.

Anthony Marone, Advisors’ branch manager in Manalapan, New Jersey, states: “Being able to communicate more efficiently with my customers is a huge win for me and for all the other loan officers at Advisors. Everyone is so busy these days, so anything to make something easier for all parties involved is welcome. Even though the current system we have in place is great, I am very excited to start using the new mobile app and introduce it to my customers. Advisors has made huge strides in the past year and invested a lot of time and resources into their technology and marketing efforts, and I am happy to be a part of it.”

To learn more about Advisors Mortgage Group, visit their website at: https://advisorsmortgage.com/ or call them at 1-800-778-9044.

About Advisors Mortgage Group

With big dreams and even bigger determination, Advisors Mortgage Group, LLC was founded in October 1999 by a single loan officer in a 400-square-foot office in Shrewsbury, New Jersey. In the years since its formation, Advisors has grown to serve not only the greater New Jersey area but also a vast portion of the United States. With branch offices up and down the East Coast and its corporate office in Ocean Township, New Jersey, Advisors Mortgage has established itself as a pillar of excellence in the mortgage industry. The Company’s immense experience is its greatest asset and is the foundation of the success of the Company and every Advisors’ branch and loan officer.

In 2005, Advisors Mortgage Group was designated by the Federal Housing Authority as a Full Eagle FHA Underwriter. As a Full Eagle, Advisors has been able to expand its loan volume by approving loans, which a majority of the competition could not dream of. The Company has built a platform for a seamless and stress-free mortgage process for all of its customers and has that same mission throughout all of its offices. Advisors understands that success cannot be attained without teamwork and communication, two of the Company’s most important strengths.

