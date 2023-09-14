The North American Leader in Technology-Enabled Water Solutions Continues Expansion

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aegion Corporation, the leader in infrastructure maintenance, rehabilitation and technology-enabled water solutions, today announced the acquisition of C&L Water Solutions, Inc., a full-service trenchless pipeline rehabilitation service provider in Colorado. C&L Water Solutions plans to operate under its current company name in the near term.

Headquartered in Littleton, Colorado, C&L Water Solutions was founded in 1979 by Chrystalla and Larry Larson; the company grew to eventually include the Larsons’ sons, Jason and Christopher. Today, C&L Water Solutions delivers a variety of trenchless and specialty services ranging from UV cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) rehabilitation to on-call services, pipe bursting, slip lining, and bypass, among others.

“C&L has a legacy of providing best-in-class pipeline services in the West,” said Rob Tullman, President and CEO, Aegion. “In addition to broadening our footprint, C&L will enable us to provide a wider range of recurring maintenance services to our customers in the region.”

C&L Water Solutions employees and facilities will remain in place in Colorado and Utah under the leadership of Christopher Larson.

“We are thrilled to carry forward C&L’s culture and legacy into this new chapter with Aegion,” said Christopher Larson, COO, C&L Water Solutions. “The potential created through this acquisition will allow us to deliver to our customers on a whole new level.”

About Aegion Corporation

Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in rehabilitation solutions for aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater and potable water industries. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®

About C&L Water Solutions

Since 1979, C&L Water Solutions has served communities by creating solutions for our nation’s water and sewer infrastructure. The company provides dynamic service and utilizes creative solutions to produce lasting relationships with clients and employees. C&L Water Solutions repairs, maintains, operates, and rehabilitates critical water and wastewater infrastructure in a variety of regions throughout the western United States.

