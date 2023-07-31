The North American Leader in Technology-Enabled Water Solutions Continues Expansion of Service Footprint

ST. LOUIS, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aegion Corporation, a leading provider of infrastructure maintenance, rehabilitation and technology-enabled water solutions, today announced the acquisition of Portland Utilities Construction Company, a preferred underground utility contractor in the Southeast and Texas. Portland Utilities Construction Company, LLC (PUCC) plans to operate under its current company name in the near term.

Founded in 1991 by Ernie Woodcock, PUCC found its niche in the trenchless pipe rehabilitation industry by pioneering and promoting the “pipe bursting” method of pipe replacement in Tennessee and its seven border states. In 1995, Ernie’s son, Mike Woodcock, began working at PUCC. Today, PUCC is one of the premier contractors in trenchless pipe rehabilitation servicing municipal clients across the Southeast and Texas.

“The addition of Portland Utilities bolsters our ability to deliver additional specialized services to customers in Tennessee and beyond,” said Rob Tullman, President and CEO, Aegion. “We value PUCC’s legacy in the industry and are excited to leverage their capabilities and grow together.”

PUCC facilities and employees will remain in place, including Vice President Mike Woodcock and Controller John Keck, who will continue to lead the organization for the foreseeable future.

“Our employees, past and present, are responsible for all our success at PUCC. Because of them, our customers have trusted the PUCC name for more than three decades,” said Ernie Woodcock, President, Portland Utilities Construction Company, LLC. “I thank them as we start a new chapter with Aegion and continue to deliver the highest quality service with additional resources and support.”

About Aegion Corporation

Since 1971, Aegion has developed and delivered products and services for aging potable and wastewater infrastructure across the globe. The company’s industry-leading, technology-enabled solutions extend the useful life of pipelines, minimize environmental disturbances, and help prevent corrosion. Aegion proudly serves customers in the municipal, industrial, and transportation markets – from consultation and design to installation and maintenance. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®

About Portland Utilities Construction Company, LLC

For more than 30 years, Portland Utilities Construction Company, LLC has been dedicated to the trenchless pipe rehabilitation industry by rehabilitating and replacing pipe in more than a dozen states and the District of Columbia – a total of almost 3,000,000 linear feet – using both CIPP and pipe bursting methods.

