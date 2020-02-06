Aegion Corporation Awarded Three-Year Industrial Services Contract at Salt Lake City Refinery

Breaking News
ST. LOUIS, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aegion Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select Market: AEGN) today announced that a subsidiary of the Energy Services segment, Brinderson L.P. (“Brinderson”), has been awarded a three-year contract as the primary onsite mechanical services contractor for a major refinery in Salt Lake City, Utah, providing a variety of embedded services including daily onsite maintenance, small capital projects and turnaround support. The transition is expected to be completed in the first half of 2020.

Brinderson will also implement several of its process tools aimed at performance improvement, including the use of workface planning in the execution of capital construction projects.

Charles R. Gordon, Aegion’s President and CEO, said, “I am pleased we were able to leverage our more than 20-year working relationship with this leading blue-chip refinery operator to win this new contract. This award demonstrates the success of our expansion effort outside of the West Coast market and into the Rocky Mountain region, which included opening an operations hub in Salt Lake City in August 2019. Safety remains our highest priority and we are committed to partnering with the customer to provide high-quality services while ensuring the safety of our workers, customers and the community.”

About Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN)

Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding transformational solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®

More information about Aegion can be found at https://www.aegion.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements. Aegion’s forward-looking statements in this news release represent its beliefs or expectations about future events or financial performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Aegion and on management’s beliefs, assumptions, estimates or projections and are not guarantees of future events or results. When used in this document, the words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those referred to in the “Risk Factors” section of Aegion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2019, and in subsequently filed documents. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events may not occur. In addition, Aegion’s actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, suggested or projected. Except as required by law, Aegion does not assume a duty to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors should, however, review additional disclosures made by Aegion from time to time in Aegion’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please use caution and do not place reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made by Aegion in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Aegion® and the Aegion® logo are the registered trademarks of Aegion Corporation and its affiliates.

