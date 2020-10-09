Breaking News
Aegion Corporation to Host Webinar on State of Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Funding

Aegion Leaders and Industry Experts will Discuss the Critical State of America’s Aging Infrastructure, Current Funding Dynamics and Crucial Steps Needed to Bridge the Long-Term Investment Gap for Repairs and Rehabilitation

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) and its subsidiary, Insituform Technologies, today announced that they will host “Water/Wastewater Infrastructure Funding: Considerations for Today & Tomorrow to Address the Nation’s Critical Investment Gap,” a complimentary webinar presented by Trenchless Technology Magazine that is scheduled for October 14 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Most of America’s water and wastewater infrastructure is either nearing the end of its useful life or is in a current state of disrepair. Billions of dollars are spent each year to rehabilitate, replace, expand or upgrade existing systems to meet the needs of aging systems, climate change and growing demand; but the investments still fall short.

As has been the case for decades, a significant gap exists between the current level of water infrastructure funding and the need for repairs. During the webinar, Aegion senior leaders and experts in the space of water and wastewater operations and government relations will discuss the state of infrastructure needs and funding today, as well as the actions required to secure sufficient funding for the future.

Click here for more information or to register for the free webinar: Water/Wastewater Infrastructure Funding: Considerations for Today & Tomorrow to Address the Nation’s Critical Investment Gap.

About Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN)
Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding transformational solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure®.

More information about Aegion can be found at www.aegion.com.

Aegion® and the Aegion® logo are the registered trademarks of Aegion Corporation and its affiliates.

For more information, contact:
Katie Cason
Senior Vice President, Strategy and Communications
636-530-8000 | [email protected]

