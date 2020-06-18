Aegion Ranks in Top 100 on Engineering News-Record’s 2020 Lists of Top 400 Contractors and Top 500 Design Firms

Breaking News
ST. LOUIS, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN) today announced that it ranked No. 82 overall on Engineering News-Record’s 2020 List of Top 400 Contractors and No. 70 overall on the publication’s 2020 List of Top 500 Design Firms. The company also made the lists of the Top 20 Contractors and Design Firms in the Petroleum category, the Top 50 Contractors Working Abroad and the Top 50 Designers in International Markets. Engineering News-Record, a leading industry publication, compiled its 2020 rankings based on 2019 revenues.

Charles R. Gordon, President and CEO of Aegion Corporation said, “We are honored to be recognized once again among the top contractors and design firms, an achievement that speaks to Aegion’s long-standing commitment to safety, quality and market-leading solutions for our customers in the U.S. and abroad. The dedication of our teams, even in uncertain times, makes the achievements of our industry-leading brands in each of our core markets possible, including being a pioneer in the trenchless CIPP market for nearly 50 years, a leader in the corrosion protection space through our Corrpro business for more than 35 years, and holder of the leading outsourced maintenance position for refineries on the West Coast through our Energy Services segment.”

About Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN)
Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding transformational solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®
More information about Aegion can be found at www.aegion.com.

Aegion®, the Aegion® logo and Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.® are the registered trademarks of Aegion Corporation and its affiliates.

For more information, contact:
Katie Cason
Senior Vice President, Strategy & Communications
(636) 530-8000
[email protected]

