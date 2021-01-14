Aegis Therapies Participating in National Day Of Service January 18, 2021

Breaking News
National provider of post-acute health and wellness providing curated videos addressing mental health and wellness

Frisco, TX, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aegis Therapies, a national leader in physical, occupational, speech therapy and wellness services, announced today plans to participate in the National Day Of Service, January 18, 2021, supported by The Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) and in celebration and honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

As noted by the PIC, the National Day Of Service an opportunity for citizens to unite and serve at a time when the global pandemic calls on all of us to work together and support our communities. This year, participants have been called on by the PIC to focus on COVID-19 relief, and address issues worsened by the pandemic. Events are strongly encouraged to be virtual, with any in-person contact following CDC guidelines.

Aegis Therapies is contributing to this effort by providing wellness videos hosted by EnerG® by Aegis to use as “teach-ins.” These videos are suitable for all audiences and abilities, including patients, care providers and citizens. Aegis’ National Day of Service videos are a selection of short, easy-to-use videos found at aegistherapies.com/dayofservice and support mental health and self-care during this extraordinary time.  

“We are proud to support the National Day Of Service by sharing some of the incredible talent we have at Aegis Therapies,” said Martha Schram, President and CEO. “By utilizing our wellness programming, we are pleased to be able to offer easy to use and follow videos that support mental health and wellness during this incredibly challenging time.” 

Aegis is encouraging everyone to utilize the videos on their National Day Of Service page to recharge, reset and rejuvenate. These videos are on-demand, easy to follow for all ages and abilities, and free to use and share with friends, family and co-workers. Additional wellness videos can be found on the company’s Wellness Wednesday webpage (https://aegistherapies.com/categories/wellness/).

About Aegis Therapies

As one of the nation’s leading providers of rehabilitation and wellness services, professionals at Aegis Therapies apply proven techniques to help patients move through life to increase their freedom and independence. Aegis’ mission, to provide Health and Wellness Solutions for Life, is at the core of all services, helping restore strength and confidence after illness, injury or surgery.

Providing wellness, restorative care, long and short-term therapy services in over 1,000 points of services in 37 states, Aegis Therapies is proud to offer solutions supported by leading-edge technology and innovation. Aegis leverages the power of collaboration to help patients reach their healthcare goals and transition seamlessly throughout the care continuum. No matter the setting, Aegis specializes in providing services that adapt to each patient’s individualized needs. More at AegisTherapies.com.

