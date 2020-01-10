AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report December 2019

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
|December
|YTD – December
|Beginning
Inventory
|2019
|2018
|%Chg
|2019
|2018
|%Chg
|Dec 2019
|2WD Farm Tractors
|< 40 HP
|10,958
|10,416
|5.2
|163,079
|155,269
|5.0
|94,482
|40 < 100 HP
|5,458
|5,975
|-8.7
|60,086
|60,231
|-0.2
|35,708
|100+ HP
|1,821
|1,712
|6.4
|18,583
|17,952
|3.5
|8,704
|Total 2WD Farm Tractors
|18,237
|18,103
|0.7
|241,748
|233,452
|3.6
|138,894
|4WD Farm Tractors
|322
|252
|27.8
|2,889
|2,736
|5.6
|758
|Total Farm Tractors
|18,559
|18,355
|1.1
|244,637
|236,188
|3.6
|139,652
|Self-Prop Combines
|536
|611
|-12.3
|4,807
|4,839
|-0.7
|757
The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.
Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at [email protected]
|Contact:
|Sandra Mason
|[email protected]
