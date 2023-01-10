MILWAUKEE, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

December YTD – December Beginning

Inventory 2022 2021 %Chg 2022 2021 %Chg Dec 2022 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 10,643 14,518 -26.7 173,671 215,286 -19.3 88,734 40 < 100 HP 6,429 7,085 -9.3 67,346 75,400 -10.7 28,770 100+ HP 2,773 2,851 -2.7 26,422 23,729 11.3 8,062 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 19,845 24,454 -18.8 267,439 314,415 -14.9 125,566 4WD Farm Tractors 520 392 32.7 3,469 3,529 -1.7 529 Total Farm Tractors 20,365 24,846 -18.0 270,908 317,944 -14.8 126,095 Self-Prop Combines 735 632 16.3 7,267 6,278 15.8 908

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers