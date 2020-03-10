Breaking News
AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

MILWAUKEE, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

  February   YTD – February Beginning
Inventory
  2020 2019 %Chg   2020 2019 %Chg Feb 2020
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 7,408 8,207 -9.7   14,868 15,462 -3.8 99,200
  40 < 100 HP 2,981 3,157 -5.6   6,577 6,599 -0.3 36,669
  100+ HP 946 891 6.2   2,307 2,029 13.7 8,394
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 11,335 12,255 -7.5   23,752 24,090 -1.4 144,263
4WD Farm Tractors 177 165 7.3   346 346 0.0 686
Total Farm Tractors 11,512 12,420 -7.3   24,098 24,436 -1.4 144,949
Self-Prop Combines 240 304 -21.1   438 566 -22.6 789

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at [email protected]

