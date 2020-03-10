AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2020

MILWAUKEE, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
|February
|YTD – February
|Beginning
Inventory
|2020
|2019
|%Chg
|2020
|2019
|%Chg
|Feb 2020
|2WD Farm Tractors
|< 40 HP
|7,408
|8,207
|-9.7
|14,868
|15,462
|-3.8
|99,200
|40 < 100 HP
|2,981
|3,157
|-5.6
|6,577
|6,599
|-0.3
|36,669
|100+ HP
|946
|891
|6.2
|2,307
|2,029
|13.7
|8,394
|Total 2WD Farm Tractors
|11,335
|12,255
|-7.5
|23,752
|24,090
|-1.4
|144,263
|4WD Farm Tractors
|177
|165
|7.3
|346
|346
|0.0
|686
|Total Farm Tractors
|11,512
|12,420
|-7.3
|24,098
|24,436
|-1.4
|144,949
|Self-Prop Combines
|240
|304
|-21.1
|438
|566
|-22.6
|789
The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.
