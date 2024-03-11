Milwaukee, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Copyright, AEM. All rights reserved. If data is referenced, please acknowledge AEM as the source.
|February
|YTD – February
|Beginning
Inventory
|2024
|2023
|%Chg
|2024
|2023
|%Chg
|Feb 2024
|2WD Farm Tractors
|< 40 HP
|7,843
|8,760
|-10.5
|13,749
|16,776
|-18.0
|94,854
|40 < 100 HP
|3,458
|3,512
|-1.5
|6,652
|7,283
|-8.7
|38,639
|100+HP
|1,552
|1,510
|2.8
|3,067
|3,343
|-8.3
|10,894
|Total 2WD Farm Tractors
|12,853
|13,782
|-6.7
|23,468
|27,402
|-14.4
|144,387
|4WD Farm Tractors
|227
|265
|-14.3
|448
|483
|-7.2
|658
|Total Farm Tractors
|13,080
|14,047
|-6.9
|23,916
|27,885
|-14.2
|145,045
|Self-Prop Combines
|363
|530
|-31.5
|814
|1,004
|-18.9
|1,291
The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at [email protected].
Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers
CONTACT: Association of Equipment Manufacturers 2022566180 [email protected]
- HIMALAYA TECHNOLOGIES PARTNERS WITH RENOVI! TO TARGET MEDICAL TOURISM MARKET IN CARIBBEAN; ADDS CEO TO ADVISORY BOARD - March 11, 2024
- [Latest] Global Fermentation Chemicals Market Size/Share Worth USD 130.6 Billion by 2032 at a 7.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value) - March 11, 2024
- Art of Noise Exhibition at SFMOMA Celebrates Pioneering Designs Shaping Our Music Experiences - March 11, 2024