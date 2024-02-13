Milwaukee, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
|January
|YTD – January
|Beginning
Inventory
|2024
|2023
|%Chg
|2024
|2023
|%Chg
|Jan 2024
|2WD Farm Tractors
|< 40 HP
|5,941
|8,014
|-25.9
|5,941
|8,014
|-25.9
|90,475
|40 < 100 HP
|3,222
|3,769
|-14.5
|3,222
|3,769
|-14.5
|38,351
|100+ HP
|1,515
|1,833
|-17.3
|1,515
|1,833
|-17.3
|10,323
|Total 2WD Farm Tractors
|10,678
|13,616
|-21.6
|10,678
|13,616
|-21.6
|139,149
|4WD Farm Tractors
|221
|218
|1.4
|221
|218
|1.4
|589
|Total Farm Tractors
|10,899
|13,834
|-21.2
|10,899
|13,834
|-21.2
|139,738
|Self-Prop Combines
|451
|474
|-4.9
|451
|474
|-4.9
|1,303
The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at [email protected].
Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers
CONTACT: Association of Equipment Manufacturers 414.272.0943 [email protected]
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report January 2024 - February 12, 2024
- ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Launches Investigation of the Merger – WISH, IONM, CBAY, FANG - February 12, 2024
- GoDigital Invests $250M into Cinq Music to Fund Acquisitions - February 12, 2024