July YTD – July Beginning

Inventory 2023 2022 %Chg 2023 2022 %Chg Jul 2023 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 13,212 14,048 -6.0 99,588 113,380 -12.2 102,326 40 < 100 HP 5,501 5,856 -6.1 34,813 37,855 -8.0 37,949 100+ HP 2,487 2,479 0.3 14,810 13,747 7.7 10,616 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 21,200 22,383 -5.3 149,211 164,982 -9.6 150,891 4WD Farm Tractors 350 346 1.2 2,224 1,633 36.2 618 Total Farm Tractors 21,550 22,729 -5.2 151,435 166,615 -9.1 151,509 Self-Prop Combines 791 715 10.6 4,028 2,852 41.2 1,772

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

