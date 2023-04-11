Milwaukee, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

March YTD – March Beginning

Inventory 2023 2022 %Chg 2023 2022 %Chg Mar 2023 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 14,560 16,978 -14.2 31,288 39,175 -20.1 111,353 40 < 100 HP 4,755 5,389 -11.8 12,047 13,539 -11.0 34,727 100+ HP 1,857 1,978 -6.1 5,210 4,952 5.2 8,975 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 21,172 24,345 -13.0 48,545 57,666 -15.8 155,055 4WD Farm Tractors 414 201 106.0 898 596 50.7 520 Total Farm Tractors 21,586 24,546 -12.1 49,443 58,262 -15.1 155,575 Self-Prop Combines 509 346 47.1 1,514 751 101.6 1,256

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

