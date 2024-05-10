Milwaukee, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

April YTD – April Beginning

Inventory 2024 2023 %Chg 2024 2023 %Chg Apr 2024 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 17,084 18,068 -5.4 43,187 49,557 -12.9 93,394 40 < 100 HP 4,986 5,177 -3.7 15,835 17,013 -6.9 38,518 100+ HP 2,640 2,462 7.2 7,615 7,654 -0.5 12,085 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 24,710 25,707 -3.9 66,637 74,224 -10.2 143,997 4WD Farm Tractors 495 399 24.1 1,320 1,295 1.9 761 Total Farm Tractors 25,205 26,106 -3.5 67,957 75,519 -10.0 144,758 Self-Prop Combines 601 563 6.7 1,804 2,074 -13.0 1,483

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at [email protected].

