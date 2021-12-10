Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report November 2021

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report November 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

  November   YTD – November Beginning
Inventory
  2021 2020 %Chg   2021 2020 %Chg Nov 2021
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 11,469 10,741 6.8   200,676 182,633 9.9 41,014
  40 < 100 HP 4,486 4,069 10.2   68,242 61,022 11.8 15,667
  100+ HP 1,211 925 30.9   20,917 16,945 23.4 5,253
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 17,166 15,735 9.1   289,835 260,600 11.2 61,934
4WD Farm Tractors 154 200 -23.0   3,137 2,679 17.1 385
Total Farm Tractors 17,320 15,935 8.7   292,972 263,279 11.3 62,319
Self-Prop Combines 288 209 37.8   5,658 4,525 25.0 499
                   

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.
Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.