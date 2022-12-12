MILWAUKEE, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

November YTD – November Beginning

Inventory 2022 2021 %Chg 2022 2021 %Chg Nov 2022 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 8,266 11,470 -27.9 163,105 200,768 -18.8 82,707 40 < 100 HP 4,055 4,542 -10.7 60,969 68,316 -10.8 27,499 100+ HP 1,278 1,203 6.2 23,665 20,878 13.3 7,337 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 13,599 17,215 -21.0 247,739 289,962 -14.6 117,543 4WD Farm Tractors 165 154 7.1 2,949 3,137 -6.0 311 Total Farm Tractors 13,764 17,369 -20.8 250,688 293,099 -14.5 117,854 Self-Prop Combines 314 290 8.3 6,535 5,646 15.7 670

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

