Breaking News
Home / Top News / AER Winter Forecast Predicts Cold in the Northern and Eastern U.S., Mild in the Southwestern U.S.

AER Winter Forecast Predicts Cold in the Northern and Eastern U.S., Mild in the Southwestern U.S.

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

AER Winter Forecast Predicts Cold in the Northern and Eastern U.S., Mild in the Southwestern U.S.

Lexington, Mass., November 16, 2017 – The Atmospheric and Environmental Research (AER) winter temperature forecast has been made available publicly and can also be found on the website of the National Science Foundation, which funds AER scientist Judah Cohen’s atmospheric and polar research: https://www.nsf.gov/news/special_reports/autumnwinter/predicts.jsp. 

The 2017-18 winter forecast shows below-normal temperatures for the northern and eastern United States, with above-normal temperatures in the southwestern and southcentral U.S. The winter precipitation forecast shows above-normal precipitation across the northern part of the country and below-normal precipitation across the South. The combination of cold and wet could result in an above-normal snow season for parts of the northern U.S., including the large population centers of the Northeast.

The predictors that contribute to AER’s forecast include the El Niño/Southern Oscillation (ENSO), October Eurasian snow cover extent, Arctic sea ice concentration, and an index that measures high-latitude blocking. October Eurasian snow cover extent was above-normal, Arctic sea ice extent is below-normal, and active blocking at high latitudes has occurred this fall. All three indicators favor a cold winter in the eastern U.S. A La Niña is also happening this winter, which favors a cold winter in the northwestern U.S.

“ENSO is the traditional and ubiquitous predictor of weather on seasonal timescales, which we include as well. But seasonal predictions based solely on ENSO are sometimes off-target,” says Cohen, director of seasonal forecasting at AER, a Verisk business. AER has tried to improve on seasonal forecasts that rely exclusively on ENSO by including information from high latitudes, an area of active research and the subject of many scientific articles at AER.

“The climate and forecast communities are realizing the importance of the polar vortex on winter weather, and we believe that snow cover, sea ice, and high-latitude blocking are very good predictors of the behavior of the polar vortex,” continues Cohen. All three indicators suggest that the polar vortex will break down later this winter, potentially unleashing an extended period of severe winter weather. 

About Atmospheric and Environmental Research (AER)
Atmospheric and Environmental Research (AER) provides science-based solutions to global environmental challenges. AER’s internationally renowned scientists and software engineers collaborate to transform state-of-the-art predictive science and analytical tools into practical systems that address both civilian government and defense needs for geophysical understanding, computer simulation, and forecasting. AER customers include government agencies and national laboratories, aerospace and defense contractors, and academia. Areas of expertise comprise atmospheric and environmental science, remote sensing, meteorology, oceanography, space science, climate change, and software engineering. A Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business, AER was established in 1977 and is headquartered in Lexington, Mass. Visit www.aer.com.

Contact:

Giuseppe Barone/Erin Bzymek
MWWPR (for AER)
201-507-9500
[email protected]
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.