DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aerami Therapeutics (“Aerami”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to breathing life into the treatment of serious cardiopulmonary and cardiometabolic conditions, today announced senior leaders are scheduled to participate in the Biotech Showcase™ 2023, with a presentation scheduled for 2 PM (PST) on Monday, January 9, 2023, during the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Week in San Francisco, California.

At the conference, newly appointed CEO Lisa Yañez will share:

Aerami’s plans to advance AER-901 (inhaled imatinib) into a Phase 2 trial during the first half of 2023.

Aerami’s approach to clinical development in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a rare and progressive disease with no cure and currently approved therapies primarily mediating vasodilation.

New developments and anticipated milestones related to Aerami’s pipeline and AER-901 development program.

About Aerami Therapeutics

Aerami is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to breathing life into the treatment of serious cardiopulmonary and cardiometabolic conditions. In addition to AER-901, in development for PAH, the company’s cardiometabolic portfolio includes drug-device combination product candidates in Types 1 and 2 diabetes, which leverage Aerami’s proprietary AFINA™ inhaler technology. For more information visit http://www.aerami.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the development and commercialization of Aerami’s product candidates, timing of clinical trials, the company’s business development efforts and its expectations regarding its prospects, including, but not limited to, the timing and outcome of current and planned clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements, including, but not limited to, uncertainties associated with the clinical development process, including, among other things, the timing, expense, and results of clinical trials and regulatory processes, the company’s ability to financially support its drug-device product candidate clinical development programs, and the timing and outcome of the company’s anticipated interactions with regulatory authorities. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. Aerami undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Aerami Investor and Media Contact:

Joshua Ziel, PhD

Vice President, Program Development

jziel@aerami.com