Aerial Imaging Industry is expected to register 22% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by increasing usage of aerial imaging in defense applications.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the Global Aerial Imaging Market was estimated at USD 3 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $25 billion by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 22% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Robust technological advancements and innovation in aerial imaging will support industry expansion. Companies specializing in aerial imaging are constantly focusing on developing cutting-edge camera systems for enabling a variety of imaging applications. Aerial photography plays a major role in documenting the effects of climate change, protecting resources and reducing emissions among others. A rise in the cases of natural disasters, such as floods, tropical cyclones, storm surges and wildfires will amplify the significance and demand for advanced aerial imaging solutions to assess the damages caused by such events.

Advancement in aerial photo analysis to improve system demand

The platform segment in aerial imaging market is expected to record over 20% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning have supported the improvement of highly sophisticated image analytics platforms that can analyze large numbers of aerial images.

Key reasons for aerial imaging market growth:

Rapidly growing popularity of UAVs for aerial imaging.

Increasing usage of aerial imaging in defense applications.

Growing incidents of natural disasters.

Consistent advancements in aerial camera systems.

Venture capital investment in drone technology.

Growing crime rate to boost system application in surveillance monitoring

Aerial imaging industry from surveillance monitoring application accounted for over 21% in 2022. Aerial imagining has gained popularity in both the commercial and residential sectors for surveillance monitoring. The rising crime rate globally has spiked the demand for surveillance systems. Several threats like robbery, kidnapping, etc. are increasing the need for these systems in urban settings. UAVs are anticipated to become more important in efforts to address complicated military concerns because of the rise in worldwide terrorist activities.

High significance of aerial imaging for oil field monitoring

The aerial imaging market share from the oil & gas end-user segment is expected to observe 23% growth between 2023 and 2032. Expanding operations in the oil and gas sector has accelerated the application scope of UAVs for field inspection and overheating component detection. Component overheating can cause power interruptions and possible financial loss due to which it needs to be monitored continuously. Oil and gas companies are therefore making use of drone and UAV technologies to find gases and significant leaks.

Presence of key aerial imaging companies in North America

The North America aerial imaging market revenue was valued at over USD 1 billion in 2022. High system adoption in numerous industrial applications and the presence of companies in the region has facilitated industry development. Imaging solutions are projected to become more popular because of the increasing use of UAVs in the defense sector for security and surveillance purposes. Advanced technological development in UAVs and the espousal of drones for safety reasons will influence regional growth.

New product launches to facilitate industry expansion

Key industry players in the competitive landscape include Cooper Aerial Survey, DroneDeploy, Eagle View Technologies, Fugro NV, Wingtra, Getmapping Plc, Kucera International, Airobotics, Landiscor, Hoverfly technologies, NearMap Ltd, Precision Hawk, DJI Technology Co., Ltd., and Sanborn Map Company, Inc. Companies are focusing on the development of new imaging systems and solutions that support enhance imaging capabilities.

In September 2022, Eagle View Technologies announced the debut of EagleView Cloud, a new aerial imagery and software service that aids customers in making quick and informed decisions and can be customized with different picture resolutions, more frequent image transmission, and more visualization capabilities.

