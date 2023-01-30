The Drone Software and Analytics Company Completed a Key Milestone Toward Scaled Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) Operations

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aerial Vantage (aerialvantage.us) has completed a key milestone in its business plan toward scaled Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations as an enterprise unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) fleet operator for aerial imagery data collection and analysis. Aerial Vantage leveraged its Part 107 BVLOS waiver, approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) last year, allowing it to conduct advanced remote sensing missions using UAS (i.e., drones).

The Concept Validation milestone achieved by Aerial Vantage confirms the technical and operational feasibility of flying at higher altitudes and longer durations than most current drone operations to enable tens of thousands of acres of agricultural land to be imaged by each aircraft each day. Under the Part 107 BVLOS waiver, Aerial Vantage flew as high as 1,000 feet and increased the scale and efficiency of aerial imagery collection by a factor of 10 during the Concept Validation phase flights.

The Concept Validation flights were conducted at the ranch properties of Aerial Vantage’s Concept Validation phase partner. During the Concept Validation phase, Aerial Vantage conducted flight operations to address multiple candidate agriculture use cases and evaluated the potential complexity and benefit of each analytical product considered during the effort. The use cases considered span various agriculture industry needs, including crop monitoring and yield forecasting, pastureland management, orchard operations, timber quality, volume analysis, wildlife management, and property management and security.

Integrating drones into ranching operations and the utility of Aerial Vantage’s Accelerate data management platform, which efficiently ingests, curates, tags, and organizes imagery and flight data, eases implementation of an enterprise-level drone flight program, ensures significant return on investment for our customers.

“By integrating the flight operations, data collection and management, and the Artificial Intelligence-based analytics at which Aerial Vantage excels, we provide a consolidated program for our customers that brings significant business value for the agriculture industry,” said Tom Davis, CEO of Aerial Vantage.

Aerial Vantage, a drone, software, and analytics company headquartered in Washington, D.C., has a multi-faceted vision to lead the industry toward safe, efficient, and economically viable VLOS and BVLOS operations. Business capabilities include Accelerate, a UAS operations, and data management SaaS platform, advanced data analytics, and drone operations as a service.

