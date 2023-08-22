Decontamination leader celebrates two decades of innovation, research and collaboration in Central Florida

WINTER PARK, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading decontamination technology company AeroClave is honored to announce the celebration of its 20th anniversary. Since its inception in 2003, AeroClave has worked hard to provide groundbreaking no-touch cleaning solutions for aircraft, schools, military facilities, fire departments, ambulances, military aircraft and more. Over the past two decades, the company has grown exponentially, expanding its range of services to provide over 5,000 no-touch decontamination systems across the country.

AeroClave’s CEO, Ronald D. Brown, MD, first recognized a dire need for hands-off automated cleaning technology during the global SARS outbreak. In 2003, the only option for safely returning an ambulance or aircraft to full operation after contamination was to let the vehicle sit untouched for months at a time. As the then-acting Emergency Medical Service Director for Seminole County, Dr. Brown began reaching out to other researchers and collaborators to create a system capable of fully decontaminating vehicles infected with a highly transmissible and life-threatening viral disease back to the fleet.

“Earlier in my career, I witnessed the immediate and devastating threat an epidemic can have on our community and first responders, and I, along with my team, vowed to spend our lives helping protect the most vulnerable in any way that we can for the next pandemic,’” says Dr. Brown. “Our company and our technology simply would not be possible without the support and determination of our friends, family, investors, partners and community here in Florida, and we feel honored to be able to help so many people across our nation with this technology.”

AeroClave developed a proprietary cleaning process utilizing an EPA-approved disinfectant to decontaminate rooms and equipment for spaces up to 5,000 cubic feet in under 30 minutes. The company’s signature technologies utilize Vital Oxide, a broad-spectrum antimicrobial disinfectant that performs against many contaminants without damaging nearby equipment. The company’s process provides consistent, reliable delivery of the environmentally friendly disinfectant solution to quickly clean any given location and effectively reduce the risk of airborne illnesses.

The company is led by the original founding executives and has cultivated numerous relationships within the greater Orlando area, including partnerships with the City of Winter Park, Winter Park Fire Department, St. Margaret Mary Catholic School, Advent Health and Orlando Health.

“The City of Winter Park was proud to partner with Aeroclave and be an early adopter of this new technology,” said Winter Park City Manager Randy Knight. “Since then we have been able to maintain our high standard of preventing the spread of infectious and communicable diseases. We feel a great deal of comfort knowing that we have the tools in place to protect our employees and community.”

