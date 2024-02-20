Industry-leading distributor proudly brings necessary decontamination technology to first responders, hospitals, private transportation companies, volunteer organizations and more

WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading decontamination technology provider, AeroClave today announces its lucrative channel partnership with Hunter Apparatus , an authorized distributor of a wide range of emergency vehicles. This new partnership will serve professional municipal and county fire, rescue, and EMS agencies as well as hospitals, private transportation companies, volunteer organizations, and industrial fire departments across Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

“The expansion of our Channel Partner Program is a testament to the growing demand for high-quality and medical-grade decontamination products,” said AeroClave CEO Ronald D. Brown, MD. “We’re thrilled to welcome Hunter Apparatus into this community of distributors and look forward to witnessing its impact on the communities across the East Coast.”

AeroClave’s technology and proprietary cleaning solution and process, which utilizes an EPA-approved disinfectant, can be deployed in any setting or space of up to 5,000 cubic feet in under 30 minutes. From hospital rooms to churches, classrooms, offices, airplane cabins, and more, AeroClave technology provides a consistent, reliable delivery of environmentally friendly disinfectant solutions to quickly clean any given location and effectively reduce the risk of airborne illnesses and surface bacteria.

Hunter Apparatus compliments AeroClave as a partner in its ability to connect with customers who have a critical need for comprehensive decontamination technology and supplies. The company’s existence in the automotive industry for emergency response is a natural fit for distributing AeroClave products. Hunter Apparatus’s expansive reach across the East Coast will bring necessary infection prevention to first responders.

Emergency vehicles, firehouses and hospital emergency rooms are exposed to a considerable number of pathogens and contaminants daily. Following the pandemic, these facilities and their staff developed a heightened awareness of these health risks and the tools and technology available to help mitigate them. Through the launch of AeroClave’s Channel Partner Program, businesses across the country act as either resellers or referral partners for AeroClave’s industry-grade cleaning solutions. Partners are equipped with several resources once onboarded into the AeroClave Channel Partner Program platform. From initial deal registration, competitive margins, free training, MDF and SPIFFs, a partner locator, and leads, the partner portal provides all the necessary resources needed to become a successful channel partner.

“Over the last five years, Hunter Apparatus has grown to be known as a trusted distributor of some of the best-in-class products for industries such as emergency response and healthcare, and adding AeroClave to the mix is a perfect fit,” said Hunter Apparatus CEO, Shawn Hunter. “Our partnerships run deeper than making a sale. We partner with industry leaders to provide our customers with knowledge on all of the resources available to them. Through our partnership with AeroClave, we make a greater impact within the emergency response community and provide access to necessary decontamination equipment.”

About AeroClave

AeroClave, LLC. was founded in 2003 to develop, manufacture and sell a system capable of decontaminating commercial and military aircraft from pandemic-producing viruses and other disease-causing pathogens. AeroClave has become the number one best-selling system as it evolved into multiple decontamination products, both portable and fixed room units, that are easy to operate and will limit the spread of infectious diseases. To learn more about AeroClave and its use cases for first responders, hospitals, aircraft, facilities and more, head to www.aeroclave.com . Notable clients include the United States Marine Corps, United States Army, City of Orlando Fire Department, Dallas Fire Rescue, New Orleans EMS, FDNY, Chicago Fire Department, AdventHealth, and Orlando Health.

About Hunter Apparatus

Hunter Apparatus, LLC. was founded in 2019 to provide best-in-class resources for emergency departments and agencies, including vehicles and a wide selection of equipment and disinfectant products to ensure the safety of emergency personnel, staff and patients. Hunter Apparatus has become a trusted distributor in territories in Florida, Georgia and Alabama for top-of-the-line products in the emergency response space. To learn more about Hunter Apparatus and its array of products, head to www.hunterapparatus.com .

