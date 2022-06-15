Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Market to hit USD 5.6 BN by 2030; Global Market Insights Inc.

Major aeroderivative gas turbine market participants include General Electric, Siemens, Baker Hughes Company, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Nanjing Turbine & Electric Machinery (Group) Co., Ansaldo Energia, Harbin Electric Corporation Co., and some others.

The aeroderivative gas turbine market is expected to value USD 5.6 billion by 2030, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc . The industry is projected to grow on account of surging utilization across oil & gas, power & process plants and marine sector. The ongoing shift to renewable-based energy generation across fully-fledged markets coupled with increasing electricity demand will drive the business growth. In addition, growing consumer focus on the implementation of turbines in line with the ongoing technological proliferation will sway the business outlook. Increasing focus on economic & ecological solutions for clean energy generation with zero percent emission will escalate product adoption.

The Asia Pacific aeroderivative gas turbine market valued at over 1.1 billion in 2021. Increasing renewable energy integration and decentralized generation technologies. Government is focusing on gas-based economy in line with lower environmental effects will augment the industry growth. Government measures and targets to achieve net-zero emissions by 2025 will encourage Asia Pacific countries to invest in the natural gas power generation sector. Most companies have replaced their existing coal-fired plants with gas-based power plants, thus significantly accelerating business opportunities.

The > 70 MW capacity aeroderivative gas turbine market is anticipated to surge owing to high efficiency, faster response time, and smaller footprint compared to its heavy industrial gas turbine counterparts. For instance, in November 2019, ENMAX and GE Renewable Energy announced an agreement to upgrade the LM6000 aeroderivative gas turbine in ENMAX’s Crossfield Energy Center in Alberta.

Growing fleet count coupled with the enhancement of advanced technology solutions that cater to a wide range of customer bases will foster the business landscape. Increasing renewable energy integration systems along with shifting customer tendency toward the adoption of decentralized energy systems will accelerate the deployment of power co-generation units. Stringent power protection standards coupled with the proficient utilization of generated energy will reinforce the aeroderivative gas turbines penetration . Furthermore, favorable subsidies and financial incentives for the development of CHP plants will further strengthen the industry scenario.

Some of the considerable findings of the aeroderivative gas turbine market report include:

Integration of advanced systems coupled with the adoption of innovative technological solutions will augment the industry growth.

Key industry players operating across the aeroderivative gas turbine market include Baker Hughes Company, General Electric, Ansaldo Energia, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and MAN Energy Solutions.

Increasing focus toward sustainable energy resources coupled with strict regulatory standards on conventional fuel will foster the business dynamics.

Ongoing expenditure in the development of aviation, oil & gas, and marine for efficient operations will stimulate the product demand.

