The nationwide durable medical equipment (DME) provider led a coalition in California that pushed Governor Newsom to sign bill AB 1203, resulting in a $100 million tax cut for nursing mothers.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aeroflow Healthcare , a nationwide provider of durable medical equipment through insurance, is proud to celebrate another successful state legislation change that it actively advocated for with the passing of California’s AB 1203. Following critical advocacy efforts, the tax exemption will benefit mothers in the state as it eliminates sales tax on breast pumps, milk storage bags and related supplies, starting April 1, 2024.

Aeroflow Healthcare played a crucial role in pushing this legislation forward as it created and led a coalition of maternal healthcare professionals and non-profit organizations to push Governor Newsom to sign the bill. Once put into effect, AB 1203 is estimated to save California families nearly $100 million in taxes over the next five years and will help increase access to nursing products and resources for mothers who are taking care of the state’s 1.2 million babies .

“It’s historically known that breast pumps and breastfeeding resources are often overlooked by legislators despite them being necessary for new mothers, making this win in California a substantial one towards our mission of increasing access to these products for families nationwide,” said Ryan Bullock, COO at Aeroflow Healthcare. “Breast pumps were the last necessity for families with newborns that still involved a sales tax in California. Aeroflow will continue to advocate in other states to follow California’s lead, ensuring all mothers have equitable access to the necessary supplies needed for positive health outcomes.”

For over a decade, Aeroflow Healthcare has been committed to providing high-quality medical products and services to patients across the country. The passing of California’s AB 1203 follows Aeroflow’s success in passing tax exemptions on medically necessary products in Ohio, North Carolina, Florida and Texas. Understanding the importance of the need for these health products and lack of access for Americans, Aeroflow Healthcare is committed to taking further steps to bolster their government relations efforts in order to improve equitable access to care.

