Aerohive Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Aerohive Networks, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders – HIVE

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE: HIVE) to Extreme Networks, Inc. (“Extreme Networks”) is fair to Aerohive shareholders. On behalf of Aerohive shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are an Aerohive shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Aerohive Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected] .

The Aerohive merger investigation concerns whether Aerohive and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Aerohive shareholders; (2) determine whether Extreme Networks is underpaying for Aerohive; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Aerohive shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

