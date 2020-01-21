Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO Eileen Drake Appointed to Girl Scouts’ National Board of Directors

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen Drake has been selected to serve on the National Board of Directors of Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA).

“We’re pleased to welcome Eileen Drake to our Board of Directors,” said GSUSA National Board President Kathy Hopinkah Hannan. “Eileen is an extraordinary businesswoman who has served our nation first as an Army aviation officer and now as a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. Her leadership experience will be of tremendous value to our organization as it forges ahead into a dynamic future.”

Girl Scouts is the nation’s preeminent leadership development organization for girls, with programs from coast to coast and across the globe.

“I am honored to be selected to serve on Girl Scouts’ National Board of Directors,” said Drake. “Over its 107-year history, Girl Scouts has made huge contributions to the development of girls as leaders and citizens. With our nation’s growing needs in STEM, leadership and diversity, this organization’s work is more important than ever.”

Girl Scouts is 2.5 million strong—more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world by building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts offers every girl access to skill-building activities and experiences that ensure she enjoys a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success.

Drake joined Aerojet Rocketdyne in March 2015 as chief operating officer. A former Army aviation officer, Drake also worked in leadership roles at Ford Motor Company and United Technologies. Since becoming CEO at Aerojet Rocketdyne, Drake has overseen a fundamental reorganization of the company, creating efficiencies and developing new capabilities. Drake also serves on the board of Woodward Inc., as well as the Board of Governors and Executive Committee of the Aerospace Industries Association. Throughout her career, Drake has been passionate about promoting STEM initiatives and advancing the work of Girl Scouts.

