Breaking News
Home / Top News / Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO Eileen Drake Appointed to Girl Scouts’ National Board of Directors

Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO Eileen Drake Appointed to Girl Scouts’ National Board of Directors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen Drake has been selected to serve on the National Board of Directors of Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA).

“We’re pleased to welcome Eileen Drake to our Board of Directors,” said GSUSA National Board President Kathy Hopinkah Hannan. “Eileen is an extraordinary businesswoman who has served our nation first as an Army aviation officer and now as a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. Her leadership experience will be of tremendous value to our organization as it forges ahead into a dynamic future.”

Girl Scouts is the nation’s preeminent leadership development organization for girls, with programs from coast to coast and across the globe.

“I am honored to be selected to serve on Girl Scouts’ National Board of Directors,” said Drake. “Over its 107-year history, Girl Scouts has made huge contributions to the development of girls as leaders and citizens. With our nation’s growing needs in STEM, leadership and diversity, this organization’s work is more important than ever.”

Girl Scouts is 2.5 million strong—more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world by building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts offers every girl access to skill-building activities and experiences that ensure she enjoys a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success.

Drake joined Aerojet Rocketdyne in March 2015 as chief operating officer. A former Army aviation officer, Drake also worked in leadership roles at Ford Motor Company and United Technologies. Since becoming CEO at Aerojet Rocketdyne, Drake has overseen a fundamental reorganization of the company, creating efficiencies and developing new capabilities. Drake also serves on the board of Woodward Inc., as well as the Board of Governors and Executive Committee of the Aerospace Industries Association. Throughout her career, Drake has been passionate about promoting STEM initiatives and advancing the work of Girl Scouts.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com. Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen.

Media Contact:
Steven H. Warren, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 703-650-0275
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.