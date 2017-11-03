Breaking News
Home / Top News / Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO Eileen Drake Receives Distinguished Award from the Federal Law Enforcement Foundation

Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO Eileen Drake Receives Distinguished Award from the Federal Law Enforcement Foundation

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 10 mins ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eileen Drake, CEO and president of Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc., a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), today was presented with the CEO of the Year Award from the Federal Law Enforcement Foundation (FLEF) in honor of her service to the nation as a U.S. Army aviator and as a leader in the aerospace and defense sectors.

“Eileen’s transformative leadership of Aerojet Rocketdyne has been instrumental in positioning the company for continued growth and success in an increasingly competitive and demanding marketplace,” said Warren Lichtenstein, executive chairman of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. “This honor is well-deserved and a fitting accolade for Eileen’s distinguished career.”

Drake received the award during the FLEF’s annual luncheon at the New York Hilton Midtown, where the keynote speaker was Mike Pompeo, director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

“This is an incredible honor and an extreme privilege to be recognized by such an esteemed group of business executives and law enforcement officials, and to be leading a company dedicated to supporting our brave military men and women who are fighting for the freedoms we enjoy,” said Drake.

Approximately 1,300 people attended the luncheon, including business executives, members of the law enforcement and government officials. Previous award recipients have included President Bill Clinton, Vice President Richard Cheney, Secretaries of State Henry Kissinger, and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Founded in 1988, the FLEF is a nonprofit organization that provides financial support to the law enforcement community in time of tragedy. It is active in 200 communities and 12 countries. The foundation also funds inner-city programs for children, drug reduction initiatives, scholarship programs, and executive education for members of the law enforcement and private sector.

Aerojet Rocketdyne is an innovative company delivering solutions that create value for its customers in the aerospace and defense markets. The company is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, tactical systems and armaments areas, in support of domestic and international markets. Additional information about Aerojet Rocketdyne can be obtained by visiting our websites at www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com.

Carri Karuhn, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 818-586-4963
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.