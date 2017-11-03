Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO Eileen Drake Receives Distinguished Award from the Federal Law Enforcement Foundation

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eileen Drake, CEO and president of Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc., a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), today was presented with the CEO of the Year Award from the Federal Law Enforcement Foundation (FLEF) in honor of her service to the nation as a U.S. Army aviator and as a leader in the aerospace and defense sectors.

“Eileen’s transformative leadership of Aerojet Rocketdyne has been instrumental in positioning the company for continued growth and success in an increasingly competitive and demanding marketplace,” said Warren Lichtenstein, executive chairman of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. “This honor is well-deserved and a fitting accolade for Eileen’s distinguished career.”

Drake received the award during the FLEF’s annual luncheon at the New York Hilton Midtown, where the keynote speaker was Mike Pompeo, director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

“This is an incredible honor and an extreme privilege to be recognized by such an esteemed group of business executives and law enforcement officials, and to be leading a company dedicated to supporting our brave military men and women who are fighting for the freedoms we enjoy,” said Drake.

Approximately 1,300 people attended the luncheon, including business executives, members of the law enforcement and government officials. Previous award recipients have included President Bill Clinton, Vice President Richard Cheney, Secretaries of State Henry Kissinger, and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Founded in 1988, the FLEF is a nonprofit organization that provides financial support to the law enforcement community in time of tragedy. It is active in 200 communities and 12 countries. The foundation also funds inner-city programs for children, drug reduction initiatives, scholarship programs, and executive education for members of the law enforcement and private sector.

Aerojet Rocketdyne is an innovative company delivering solutions that create value for its customers in the aerospace and defense markets. The company is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, tactical systems and armaments areas, in support of domestic and international markets. Additional information about Aerojet Rocketdyne can be obtained by visiting our websites at www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com.

