Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. to Voluntarily Delist from Chicago Stock Exchange; Will Retain New York Stock Exchange Listing

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) announced that it plans to voluntarily withdraw its common stock, par value $0.10 per share, from listing on the Chicago Stock Exchange. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings’ common stock will continue to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The decision to voluntarily withdraw from listing on the Chicago Stock Exchange was made to eliminate the costs and duplicative administrative requirements associated with dual listings. The withdrawal is expected to be effective on or approximately Dec. 21, 2017. The Chicago Stock Exchange will continue trading Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings’ common stock on an unlisted trading privilege basis.

