Breaking News
Home / Top News / Aerojet Rocketdyne Propulsion Supports NATO’s “Formidable Shield” Missile Defense Test

Aerojet Rocketdyne Propulsion Supports NATO’s “Formidable Shield” Missile Defense Test

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), announced today that its propulsion systems for Raytheon’s Standard Missile-3 Block IB (SM-3 IB) guided missile supported a NATO-led multinational naval operation off the northwest Scottish coast.

Formidable Shield 2017, a live-fire exercise supported by the U.S. Missile Defense Agency and U.S. Navy, which started Sept. 24 and ran through Oct. 17, included 14 ships, 10 aircraft and approximately 3,300 personnel from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

During one of four planned events scheduled throughout the complex exercise, the SM-3 IB guided missile was launched from a U.S. destroyer to intercept a ballistic missile target. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s MK-72 booster and MK-104 dual-thrust rocket motor provided first- and second-stage propulsion for the SM-3 IB guided missile, and the company’s Throttling Divert and Attitude Control System precisely maneuvered the kinetic warhead to successfully impact the target.

“An integrated air and missile defense exercise the magnitude of ‘Formidable Shield’ demands the best-of-the-best in terms of the systems utilized to test our Allied Forces’ ability to respond to real threats,” said Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen Drake. “Aerojet Rocketdyne employees across the nation work hard every day to ensure that we provide our warfighters with superior capabilities, and our role in this intense international test underscores trust and confidence in our products.”

Aerojet Rocketdyne is an innovative company delivering solutions that create value for its customers in the aerospace and defense markets. The company is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, tactical systems and armaments areas, in support of domestic and international markets. Additional information about Aerojet Rocketdyne can be obtained by visiting our websites at www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com.

Lynn Machon, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 916-355-3587
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.