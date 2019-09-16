Aerojet Rocketdyne Selected for Northrop Grumman’s Nationwide GBSD Team

Breaking News
  • Aerojet Rocketdyne has been selected to provide both a large solid rocket motor system and a post-boost propulsion system as part of Northrop Grumman’s nationwide Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) team
  • Aerojet Rocketdyne has invested in propulsion technology, manufacturing affordability and facility modernization to support the vital GBSD program
  • Aerojet Rocketdyne has decades of experience in design, development and production of large solid rocket motors and post-boost propulsion

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aerojet Rocketdyne has been selected by Northrop Grumman to be an integral part of its nationwide Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) team. Northrop Grumman is competing for the Engineering, Manufacturing and Development (EMD) phase of the GBSD program.

“Aerojet Rocketdyne is proud to be part of Northrop Grumman’s nationwide GBSD team and excited for the opportunity to provide a large solid rocket motor system and a post-boost propulsion system for this vital defense program,” said Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen Drake.

Aerojet Rocketdyne propulsion has powered every U.S. Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) ever flown or fielded. Aerojet Rocketdyne has invested to provide advanced and affordable propulsion solutions for GBSD and other future national security requirements.

“Over the past three years Aerojet Rocketdyne has refined processes and built state-of-the-art facilities to mature our technology and increase affordability for the propulsion systems we will provide for the GBSD program,” said Drake.

Aerojet Rocketdyne’s new Advanced Manufacturing Facility in Huntsville, Alabama, and its nearly completed Engineering, Manufacturing & Development Facility in Camden, Arkansas, are designed to provide large solid rocket motors for GBSD and other programs more quickly and at less cost. The company has also invested in precision post-boost propulsion technology at its Canoga Park, California, facility.

Aerojet Rocketdyne’s role on Northrop Grumman’s nationwide GBSD team builds on prior work supporting Northrop Grumman on strategic systems. Aerojet Rocketdyne has supported Northrop Grumman as the prime contractor responsible for sustaining Minuteman III. As the Original Equipment Manufacturer for the post-boost propulsion system, Aerojet Rocketdyne completed a service life extension under Northrop Grumman in 2014 and continues to provide engineering support for that system to the U.S. Air Force today.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com. Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen.

