Aerojet Rocketdyne Selected to Power Nation’s Next Generation Strategic Deterrent

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aerojet Rocketdyne will develop a large solid rocket motor and the post-boost propulsion system for the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) program as a key member of Northrop Grumman’s nationwide GBSD team. Northrop Grumman was selected by the Air Force as the prime contractor for GBSD’s Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase.

Aerojet Rocketdyne will leverage its decades of experience and broad range of capabilities to provide propulsion for the nation’s modernized nuclear deterrent.

“Aerojet Rocketdyne has a proud legacy of powering our nation’s strategic deterrent, and we look forward to building upon that legacy as part of Northrop Grumman’s nationwide GBSD team,” said Eileen P. Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president. “Our investments in state-of-the-art facilities and innovative technologies enable us to deliver advanced propulsion systems with improved performance at lower costs.”

The company’s propulsion has powered every U.S. Air Force Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) fielded. Aerojet Rocketdyne has invested significantly in advanced manufacturing capability and new facilities to provide cutting-edge and affordable propulsion solutions for critical next generation national security programs like GBSD.

One example of how Aerojet Rocketdyne has improved on decades of solid rocket motor propulsion is the company’s recent announcement of a successful demonstration of an advanced large solid rocket motor, whose design incorporates numerous advanced technologies and materials.

Aerojet Rocketdyne’s new Advanced Manufacturing Facility (AMF) in Huntsville, Alabama, and new Engineering, Manufacturing and Development (EMD) facility in Camden, Arkansas, were designed to provide more affordable large solid rocket motors for GBSD using modern and efficient manufacturing methods. The company has also made important investments in precision liquid rocket propulsion technology, including for GBSD’s post-boost propulsion system at its facility in Canoga Park, California. Additionally, Aerojet Rocketdyne is responsible for testing of post-boost system components for GBSD.

The 136,000-square-foot AMF will produce advanced propulsion products such as solid rocket motor cases for GBSD, as well as other hardware for key U.S. defense and space programs. The 17,000 square-foot large solid rocket motor EMD facility is the latest in Aerojet Rocketdyne’s ongoing expansion in Arkansas, where the company has long had a presence and currently produces more than 75,000 solid rocket motors per year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne’s role on Northrop Grumman’s nationwide GBSD team builds on prior work supporting Northrop Grumman on strategic programs. In particular, Aerojet Rocketdyne has supported Northrop Grumman as the prime contractor responsible for sustaining Minuteman III. As the Original Equipment Manufacturer for the post-boost propulsion system, Aerojet Rocketdyne completed a service life extension in 2014 and continues to provide sustaining engineering support for that system to the U.S. Air Force today.

