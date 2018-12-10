Breaking News
Home / Top News / Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines to Connect Guadalajara and Detroit

Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines to Connect Guadalajara and Detroit

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

May 1, 2019, the airlines will start to serve the route between Guadalajara and Detroit.

Mexico, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The new service raises to eight the number of direct routes served from the capital of the State of Jalisco to the United States.

 

Guadalajara, Jalisco, December 10, 2018. – Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines continue to strengthen their joint cooperation agreement alliance by adding the Guadalajara-Detroit route to their transborder network starting May 1, 2019, with a focus on promoting technological and industrial development in the region. 

Guadalajara reported 4.1% growth in its State Economic Activity in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year, which is above the national average, according to the local government.

For its part, Detroit, considered the center of the automotive industry, has developed diverse economic opportunities beyond the sector, with the emergence of new growth poles such as technology.

Aeromexico and Delta seek to leverage these business dynamics to build a bridge in the sky to encourage trade and further develop the bilateral relationship between Mexico and the United States.

The new route will be operated three times a week with 99-seat, 11 of them in Clase Premier, Aeromexico’s Business Class with an Embraer 190 aircraft. The schedule is as follows:

                                                                                              Guadalajara-Detroit*

AM 2734 8:57 a.m. 2:20 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday

 

Detroit-Guadalajara*

AM 2735 3:45 p.m. 7:52 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

 

*Times published are local to each country and are subject to changes without notice.

Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines thus reaffirm their commitment to offering an increasing number of destinations between Mexico and the United States, while providing the best service that characterizes both airlines.

 

About Aeromexico / Delta

The Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines Joint Cooperation Agreement (JCA), creates an expanded transborder route network enhancing competition between Mexico and the United States. With more than 1,100 weekly transborder flights, the airlines have added new destinations providing convenient schedules benefiting the customers of both companies, while deepening the relationship they have shared for more than 18 years as founders of the SkyTeam global airline alliance.

Aeromexico offers greater access to Mexico through its hubs in Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara, and Delta provides service in the United States through its connecting hubs in Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-JFK, Salt Lake City and Seattle. 

The airlines are enhancing the customer experience through increased connectivity, by investing in airport facilities, boarding gates, VIP lounges, and frequent flyer benefits through Club Premier and SkyMiles accruals. For more information on Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines visit: aeromexico-delta.com

Attachment

  • GDL-DTW Route English 
CONTACT: Barbrha Ibañez
Aeroméxico
[email protected]

Emilio Diaz
Aeromexico
+525591324224
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.