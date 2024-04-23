Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Industry size is expected to register 7% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by the increasing demand for real-time data.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market is likely to record USD 3 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The rising sustainable development goals for urging immediate action to combat climate change and its effects will favor the industry development. With growing awareness of climate change and environmental degradation, there is a heightened focus on developing sustainable solutions and reducing carbon footprints. In the aerospace & defense domains, the implementation of green practices throughout the product lifecycle is driving the adoption of eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient technologies.

Moreover, stringent regulations and mandates aimed at reducing emissions and promoting environmental stewardship are influencing decision-making processes within organizations, driving the development and deployment of environmentally friendly telemetry systems and components. With sustainability becoming intertwined with corporate strategy and consumer expectations, the market is expected to record steady growth.

Transmitters to gain a dominant revenue share

The transmitters segment in the aerospace & defense telemetry market will record robust growth by 2032. This can be ascribed to their adoption as essential components of telemetry systems as they are responsible for transmitting data from sensors and instruments to ground stations or control centers. The increasing demand for high-performance, miniaturized transmitters capable of operating in harsh environmental conditions is driving the product uptake. Moreover, advancements in transmitter technologies, such as the development of software-defined radios (SDRs) and frequency-agile transmitters, are further fueling the demand for transmitters for offering enhanced flexibility, scalability, and interoperability.

Wired transmission segment to witness unprecedented growth

Aerospace & defense telemetry market size from the wired transmission segment will grow at a decent pace till 2032, owing to their reliability, security, and high data transfer rates. Wired transmission systems, including Ethernet, fiber optic, and coaxial cables, are widely utilized in applications where real-time, high-bandwidth data transmission is critical, such as missile testing, flight testing, and telemetry data recording. Furthermore, the proliferation of wired transmission technologies in defense applications, coupled with advancements in data encryption and cybersecurity measures is driving the adoption of wired telemetry solutions among defense organizations worldwide.

APAC to record higher adoption

Asia Pacific aerospace & defense telemetry market will expand at a steady pace from 2023 to 2032, fueled by increasing defense expenditures, technological advancements, and the modernization of military infrastructure across China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The strategic importance, geopolitical tensions, and the growing emphasis on indigenous defense capabilities in the region are driving the demand for advanced telemetry systems to enhance military surveillance, intelligence gathering, and reconnaissance capabilities. Moreover, partnerships between domestic defense contractors and global aerospace companies along with government initiatives to promote indigenous defense manufacturing are further propelling the regional market growth.

Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market Players

Major companies in the aerospace & defense telemetry industry include BAE Systems plc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group. R&D investments, strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations are actively undertaken by these players to complement existing offerings and address evolving customer needs. For instance, in April 2024, Lockheed Martin secured a $17 billion contract from the U.S. Missile Defense Agency to develop next-generation interceptors for defending the U.S. against intercontinental ballistic missile attacks.

