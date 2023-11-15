Chemical Care program puts products onsite and available 24/7

Aerospheres Forms Consignment Agreement with Joramco FDH Aero announced today a new customer consignment agreement between Aerospheres, an FDH company, and Joramco, an Amman, Jordan-based maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise. A commemoration signing ceremony took place at Dubai Airshow on Tuesday, Nov. 14, with representatives from Aerospheres and Joramco participating in the ceremony.

COMMERCE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FDH Aero (“FDH”), a global provider of supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, announced today a new customer consignment agreement between Aerospheres, an FDH company, and Joramco, an Amman, Jordan-based maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise.

A commemoration signing ceremony took place at Dubai Airshow on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Representatives from Aerospheres and Joramco participated in the ceremony.

Aerospheres has been a trusted partner of Joramco, supplying aviation-related chemicals for many years. This partnership extends with the new Chemical Care agreement. Under this agreement, Aerospheres will consign an agreed inventory to Joramco, allowing them to consume directly from stock. The program offers benefits such as lower inventory holding costs, improved cash flow, reduced freight and purchasing administration expenses, lower scrappage rates, and the peace of mind of having stock on hand at all times.

“Customers see the real benefits that our consignment programs can deliver, and we have been able to make purchasing chemicals much more efficient for them,” said Aerospheres Group President Paul Thompson. “We now have many large MROs and airlines participating in consignment programs, across the globe, and we’re thrilled to now include Joramco as a consignment customer.”

Commenting on this agreement, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, Fraser Currie, said, “Here at Joramco, we are proud in our ability to lead the way and set new industry standards. We are excited to announce that we have recently signed a new consignment program that will elevate our supply chain model. This innovative step will not only help us reduce inventory hold costs, but it will also ensure the uninterrupted availability of materials to service our valued customers. As we strive to provide exceptional service, this initiative is crucial in maintaining our commitment to excellence.”

With a focus on white-glove customer experience and partnership agreements with the industry’s trusted component brands, FDH Aero has become a leading supply chain solutions partner. The company delivers a full range of hardware, electrical, chemical and consumable products and value-add services to the world’s aerospace and defense customers.

About Aerospheres

Aerospheres is a world-class leader in real-time distribution of chemicals, paints, adhesives, sealants, lubricants and composites in support of commercial airline MRO operations and the defense industry worldwide. The company offers a one-stop shop for all aerospace material requirements. Aerospheres is currently servicing over 1,000 customers worldwide with regular requirements of composite materials, adhesives, paints/ primers, tapes, metallic and non-metallic materials, including many items which are considered rare and difficult to obtain on short lead-times.

About FDH Aero

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain partner for aerospace and defense companies. With more than 55 years of experience, it specializes in c-class components that include hardware, electrical, chemical, and consumable products and services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero has locations in 14 countries across the globe, with more than 1,200 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

For more information, please visit the FDH Aero website.

Contact

Heather Rosenow

Vice President, Global Marketing & Communications

mediarelations@fdhaero.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99b2382a-b677-4e69-8a66-8d1a67cbf905