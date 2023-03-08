Named as One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Pacific Region for the Second Year in a Row

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aerospike, Inc. , the real-time data platform leader, today announced its inclusion in the third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list , the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific economy generating sustainable growth and jobs.

“Aerospike’s inclusion in this group of high-growth companies is an honor, and the result of our commitment to innovation and our customer-first approach,” says Subbu Iyer, CEO. “It also underscores the need for a real-time NoSQL multi-model data platform with a predictable performance at unlimited scale, with the lowest latency, five-nines always on and at the lowest cost.”

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2019 and 2021, these private companies had an average growth rate of 559% and, in 2021 alone, they added 14,536 jobs and $4.6 billion to the Pacific region’s economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/pacific starting February 28, 2023.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

About Aerospike

Aerospike unleashes the power of real-time data to meet the demands of The Right Now Economy. Global innovators and builders choose the Aerospike real-time, multi-model, NoSQL data platform for its predictable sub-millisecond performance at unlimited scale with dramatically reduced infrastructure costs. With support for strong consistency and globally distributed, multi-cloud environments, Aerospike is an essential part of the modern data stack for Adobe, Airtel, Criteo, DBS Bank, Experian, PayPal, Snap, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Wayfair. A global company, Aerospike is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, Bangalore, and Tel Aviv.

