MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aerospike Inc. today announced that the real-time database leader was named to the Inc. 5000 2023 list of the fastest-growing companies in America. This is the second consecutive year Aerospike has been named to both the U.S. national and Pacific region Inc. 5000 lists.

As the need for real-time data increases in modern applications and AI, more enterprises are adopting the developer-friendly, multi-model Aerospike database to make better decisions faster. According to a Forrester Total Economic Impact Report, the Aerospike real-time database delivers a projected ROI of 446% to 574%, including millions of dollars in savings and an extensive reduction in carbon emissions from running on a fraction of the infrastructure required of other database solutions.

“The Inc. 5000 list recognizes Aerospike’s leadership in supporting mission-critical applications that leverage real-time data,” said Subbu Iyer, Aerospike chief executive officer. “Increasingly, more companies are using Aerospike’s multi-model database for AI and Machine Learning, Fraud Detection and Prevention, Recommendation Engines, Digital Payments, Customer 360, Risk Analysis and other use cases.”

The Aerospike Database delivers massive, predictable performance at infinite scale in the smallest footprint. It handles diverse workloads across popular data models — key value, document, graph and SQL — in a single real-time data platform. Aerospike’s comprehensive approach simplifies data management while handling mixed workloads from gigabyte to petabyte scale.

Recent innovations from Aerospike include:

Aerospike Graph Database

Aerospike Observability Stack

Aerospike DBaaS

Support for Spring Framework

About Aerospike

Aerospike unleashes the power of real-time data to meet the demands of The Right Now Economy. Global innovators and builders choose the Aerospike real-time, multi-model, NoSQL data platform for its predictable sub-millisecond performance at unlimited scale with dramatically reduced infrastructure costs. With support for strong consistency and globally distributed, multi-cloud environments, Aerospike is an essential part of the modern data stack for Adobe, Airtel, Criteo, DBS Bank, Experian, PayPal, Snap, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Wayfair. A global company, Aerospike is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, Bangalore and Tel Aviv.

Contact:

John Moran

Look Left Marketing

aerospike@lookleftmarketing.com