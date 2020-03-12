Aerpio Pharmaceuticals to Report Year Ended December 31, 2019 Financial Results on Monday, March 16, 2020

Breaking News
CINCINNATI, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARPO), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing compounds that activate Tie2 to treat ocular diseases and diabetic complications, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019, before the market open on Monday, March 16, 2020, and host a webcast and conference call at 8:30am ET.

Monday, March 16th @ 8:30am ET
Investors: 877-407-9716
International Investors: 201-493-6779
Conference ID: 13700254
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138519 

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing compounds that activate Tie2 to treat ocular diseases and diabetic complications. Recently published mouse and human genetic data implicate the Angpt/Tie2 pathway in maintenance of Schlemm’s canal, a critical component of the conventional outflow tract. The Company’s lead compound, AKB-9778, a first-in-class small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase (“VE-PTP”), is being developed as a potential treatment for open angle glaucoma, and the Company intends to investigate the therapeutic potential of AKB-9778 in other indications. The Company is also evaluating development options for ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for its therapeutic potential in the treatment of diabetic vascular complications including nephropathy and diabetic macular edema (“DME”). The Company’s third asset is a bispecific antibody that binds both VEGF and VE-PTP which is designed to inhibit VEGF activation and activate Tie2. This bispecific antibody has the potential to be an improved treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration and DME via intravitreal injection. Finally, the Company has exclusively out-licensed AKB-4924 (now called GB004), a first-in-class small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 (HIF). GB004 is being developed by AKB-4924’s exclusive licensor, Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), in return for an upfront payment of $20 million, future potential development, regulatory, and sales milestones of up to $400 million, and royalties on worldwide net sales. For more information, please visit www.aerpio.com

Contacts
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Gina Marek
VP of Finance
[email protected]

