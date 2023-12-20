AESA radars are generally considered to be the most innovative and technologically-advanced type of tactical radar system and have become almost a necessity for modern fighter aircraft

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the realm of modern air combat, the integration of Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar has become an industry standard for all new generation fighters. Notably, many older fighter aircraft are undergoing retrofitting to incorporate AESA radars. At its core, air combat revolves around a fundamental principle – eliminating the enemy without falling victim to their retaliation, a concept Lockheed Martin aptly describes as “first-look, first-shot, first-kill capability.” This entails the ability to detect an enemy aircraft before they detect you, fire a missile, and neutralize the target without giving the opposing pilot a chance to respond.

Numerous factors contribute to achieving this capability, including an aircraft’s radar cross-section, missile range, and rules of engagement. However, radar technology plays a pivotal role in the crucial “first-look” aspect. A radar system must accurately pinpoint enemy aircraft in three-dimensional space to facilitate engagement, offering what experts refer to as a “weapons quality track.” It is widely acknowledged that AESA radars excel in achieving this more effectively than conventional mechanically scanned arrays.

Espey is actively engaged in several AESA radar programs, providing essential power systems and magnetic products to support these cutting-edge radar systems.

David O’Neil, Espey’s Chief Executive Officer, expressed, “As AESA Radar systems continue to advance and integrate into multiple flight platforms, Espey stands alongside its customers, supporting their power system requirements. We take great pride in our role as a key participant in advancing this groundbreaking technology and the essential power enhancements that accompany it.”

Espey’s primary business is the development, design, and production of specialized military and industrial power supplies/transformers. The Company can be found on the internet at www.espey.com.

