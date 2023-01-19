Europe is expected to emerge as dominant region during the forecast period owing to early adoption of new cosmetic products in countries such as Germany and the U.K.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – As per market report published by Transparency Market Research, the global aesthetic implant market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.6% between 2022 and 2031.

The last decade has witnessed increase in customer desire to improve appearance in a bid to remove abnormalities caused due to accidents and trauma. Consequently, demand for cosmetic medical surgeries has risen, which has triggered the need for aesthetic implants. This in turn has propelled the market for aesthetic implants.

New product launches are helping market players to gain an edge over the competitors and generate new revenue streams. Leading players in the global aesthetic implants market are adopting strategies such as collaboration with smaller players to expand market presence and increase revenue.

Key Findings of Aesthetic Implant Market Study

Increase in Dental Implants Demand for Cosmetic Procedures Propelling Market: Demand for cosmetic procedures among the young population in order to improve facial appearance has increased in the past few years. Rise in the need for cosmetic procedures has fueled the need for dental implants, which in turn has propelled market development.

Rise in Demand for Different Metals in Dental Implants Augmenting Market Growth: The metal segment accounted for the largest share of the global market for aesthetic implants in 2021. Surge in the usage of zirconium and titanium in dental implants and increase in introduction of new, lightweight, and corrosion-resistant metals is expected to trigger the growth of the segment. This, in turn, is likely to drive market size during the forecast period

Surge in Adoption of Aesthetic Procedures in Hospitals Propelling Global Market: The hospitals segment accounted for major share of the global market in 2021. This is ascribed to rise in the adoption of aesthetic medical procedures in hospitals, increase in availability of medical professionals to perform aesthetic procedures, and surge in usage of advanced technologies at hospitals globally.

Aesthetic Implant Market – Key Drivers

Increase in focus on aesthetic appeal among different consumer groups is one of the key driving factors of global market for aesthetic implants

Rise in technological advancements in aesthetic implants are augmenting the aesthetic implants business growth

Surge in the demand for facial and breast implants among the female population to accelerate aesthetic implant market development during the forecast period

Aesthetic Implant Market – Regional Market Insights

Europe is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. Large presence of prominent players and early adoption of novel products in countries such as the U.K. and Germany fuel market progress.

The market in North America is anticipated to witness significant growth in the next few years. This is ascribed to increase in investment in laser aesthetic products in countries such as the U.S. and Canada.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period owing to rise in awareness about aesthetic implants and developing healthcare infrastructure in countries such as India and China

Aesthetic Implant Market – Key Players

The global market for aesthetic implants is fragmented, with the presence of large number of leading players. Entry of new players is likely to intensify the competition during the forecast timeline.

Prominent players in the global market are 3M, Implantech, Sientra, Inc., Mentor Worldwide LLC, GC Aesthetics, and Allergan.

The global aesthetic implant market is segmented as follows:

Product Breast Implants Silicone Implants Saline Implants Dental Implants Root Implants Plate Implants Facial Implants Others (Buttock Implants, Pectoral Implants, etc.)

Material Metal Ceramic Polymer Biological

Gender Female Male

End-user Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others

Regions Covered North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



