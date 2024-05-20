SHENZHEN, China, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (Nasdaq: AIH) (the “Company” or “AIH”), a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China, today announced that it has received a determination letter of the Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) of The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) dated May 17, 2024, notifying the Company that the Panel determined to delist the Company’s securities from Nasdaq, due to the failure to satisfy the continued listing conditions as previously disclosed. As a result, the Company expects that its securities will be suspended from trading at the open of business on May 21, 2024 and delisted from Nasdaq after the completion of Nasdaq’s filing of a Form 25 Notification of Delisting with the Securities and Exchange Commission after all appeal periods have expired. The Company does not intend to file an appeal of the determination.