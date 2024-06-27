The Oregon Practice Provides an Enhanced User Experience with a Relaunched Site as of Spring

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aesthetic Medicine, a top-rated medical spa and aesthetic clinic in the Portland area, has unveiled an enhanced website designed to elevate the cosmetic treatment experience. Patients can find comprehensive information on all of the procedures the practice offers—including injectables, skin rejuvenation procedures, and body and skin tightening treatments—as well as patient resources and more on the upgraded website launched as of this spring.

Patients have full access to numerous resources on the practice’s redesigned website, including comprehensive information on pricing for cosmetic treatments, financing options with CareCredit®, information about staff, the consultation cancellation policy, and patient testimonials. Guests can download patient forms or brochures that contain detailed information about various procedures to explain everything to expect, along with guidelines for before and aftercare. Photo and video galleries can help you to visualize what to expect from the results of a given procedure. Patients can get started by filling out a contact form online to request a consultation for an aesthetic treatment of interest, as well as find the latest information on events and specials.

Non-surgical cosmetic treatments have grown immensely in popularity as many patients who don’t want to commit to or qualify for cosmetic surgery prefer these alternatives. Non-surgical treatments have many advantages: They are quick to perform, provide fast results, don’t involve general anesthesia, require little to no downtime, cause virtually no discomfort, and have fewer risks compared to facial plastic surgery.

The Aesthetic Medicine team provides an extensive selection of minimally invasive or non-invasive aesthetic solutions in addition to surgical cosmetic procedures. These treatments are designed to rejuvenate and revitalize the body, with approaches including BOTOX® and hyaluronic acid or biostimulatory facial fillers, along with a variety of cosmetic skin rejuvenation treatments: laser scar reduction, microneedling, HydraFacial, hair removal, cellulite reduction, microdermabrasion, body contouring, facial contouring, laser liposuction, and much more.

Visit drdarm.com to download their app or request a consultation to learn about the benefits of their membership program. Contact Aesthetic Medicine for more details about non-surgical or minimally invasive treatments at the aesthetic clinic near Portland by calling 503.907.9605 or sending a message online.