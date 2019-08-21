Aeterna Zentaris Announces Director Change

Breaking News
Aug. 20, 2019

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS) today announced that Jonathan Pollack has resigned as a director of the Company for personal reasons, effective immediately. The board of directors of the Company has appointed Carolyn Egbert, existing director and Chairperson, to replace Mr. Pollack on the audit committee.

About Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in commercializing novel pharmaceutical therapies, principally through out-licensing arrangements. Aeterna Zentaris is the licensor and party to a license and assignment agreement with Novo Nordisk A/S to carry out development, manufacturing, registration, regulatory, and supply chain for the commercialization of Macrilen™ (macimorelin), which is to be used in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada. In addition, we are actively pursuing business development opportunities for macimorelin in the rest of the world and to monetize the value of our non-strategic assets.

