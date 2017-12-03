Aetna agrees to $69 billion sale to CVS Health: sources

(Reuters) – Aetna Inc’s board of directors approved on Sunday the U.S. health insurer’s sale to drugstore chain operator CVS Health Corp for approximately $207 per share in cash and stock, according to people familiar with the matter.
