A&F Souvenir Expands Operations

CINCINNATI, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A&F Souvenir (A&F) is expanding their operations and opening a new U.S.-based production and warehouse facility in West Chester Township, OH, located in the greater Cincinnati, OH, area. This new facility will allow A&F to produce custom products with more flexibility, low minimums, and quicker lead times for customers.

“We are very excited to expand our physical operations to the United States,” said Michael Atkinson, President of A&F Souvenir. “This operation will make A&F the only company in the souvenir industry with facilities in Canada and the United States. This will be an advantage for customers in both countries and provide them with the best delivery and pricing.”

The new facility will include warehousing as well as hard and soft good production. Not only will this new facility provide customers with more flexibility around high-quality, custom products but it will also allow A&F to continue focusing on sustainable business practices and eco-friendly products all while keeping prices low. A&F Souvenir was purchased by 1M Group, LLC in January of 2020. Their strategy is to become the top supplier in the industry and the most eco-friendly, quality souvenir company in the marketplace.

“For us it isn’t just about the product composition,” said Kip Zsupnik, CEO of 1M Group, LLC, “becoming the most eco-friendly company in the market means that we consider the environment for each item we sell. So even if the product isn’t currently made from an eco-friendly material, we can still make an impact. For example, reducing or removing single-use plastic in the packaging of the product and reducing our carbon footprint with shorter shipping distances.”

The new facility is scheduled to open in late spring 2022 with Cody Eldredge, previously Director of Sales at A&F, taking the helm as Vice President of Operations for the new facility.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to become part of the local Cincinnati community, expand the A&F business in the United States, and bring jobs to the region,” said Eldredge, “I have enjoyed my time in the area since my relocation in January.”

Support for the project was provided by JobsOhio through its Economic Development Grant allowing A&F to create jobs and support West Chester Township and greater Cincinnati communities.

“At REDI Cincinnati, we are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with our partners at JobsOhio and West Chester Township to help A&F expand within the Cincinnati region,” said Brandon Simmons, REDI Cincinnati vice president of project management. “A&F is a premier producer of custom products, which places a strong emphasis on reducing environmental impacts. West Chester and the Cincinnati region lies within a half-day’s drive of 60% of the U.S. population, allowing A&F to reduce delivery times and minimize environmental impacts.”

About A&F Souvenir:

A&F Souvenir is an established provider of custom souvenirs, gifts, and artisanal goods in North America. Since 1962, A&F has provided souvenir options to gift shops in National Parks, zoos, museums, and other exciting attractions. A&F products are custom-made, designed by real artists, and they’re affordable to ship anywhere in the U.S. and Canada.

About REDI Cincinnati

The Regional Economic Development Initiative (REDI) Cincinnati is the first point-of-contact for companies locating or growing in the 16-county region at the heart of southwest Ohio, northern Kentucky, and southeast Indiana. REDI Cincinnati is supported by top business leaders and community partners and staffed by a team of economic development experts who are uniting the Cincinnati region to compete globally.

The future is bright, and we’re building it, right now. Join us at REDICincinnati.com.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio through Find Your Ohio. JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Press Contact:

Kip Zsupnik – CEO

Kipzsupnik@1mgroupllc.com

