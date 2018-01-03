07:00 London, 09:00 Helsinki, 3 January 2018 – Afarak Group Plc (“Afarak” or “the Company”) (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

AFARAK GROUP Plc’s 2018 FINANCIAL REPORTING CALENDAR

Afarak Group Plc (“Afarak” or the “Company”) will publish its financial results as follows:

– Full Year 2017 Results on Friday 23 February 2018

– Annual Report 2017 during the week commencing 26 March 2018

– Report for three months ending 31 March on Friday 11 May 2018

– Report for six months ending 30 June on Friday 10 August 2018

– Report for nine months ending 30 September on Friday 16 November 2018

The Company’s Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 30 May 2018. A separate notice of General Meeting will be published prior to the meeting in 2018.

AFARAK GROUP PLC

Guy Konsbruck

CEO

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group Plc

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, [email protected]

Jean Paul Fabri, PR Manager, +356 2122 1566, [email protected]

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company’s website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

Main media

www.afarak.com