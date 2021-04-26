AFC Gamma Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

Breaking News
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) (“AFC”) today announced that it plans to report earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 before the financial markets open in New York on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

AFC will host a conference call at 9:00 am (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 to discuss its quarterly financial results. All interested parties are welcome to participate. The call will be available through a live audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.afcgamma.com, or live by calling 1-833-693-0548 (domestic) or 1-661-407-1588 (international). All callers will need to enter the Conference ID number 3078086 and reference “AFC Gamma Q1 2021 Earnings Call” after being connected with the operator.

The complete webcast will be archived for 90 days on the Company’s website. A telephone playback of the conference call will also be available from 12:00 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 until 12:00 pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 by calling 855-859-2056 (domestic) and 404-537-3406 (international). For all replays, please reference Conference ID number 3078086.

About AFC Gamma, Inc.

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) is an institutional lender to leading cannabis companies with strong operations and cash-flow prospects, real-estate-security and other collateral, and locations in states with favorable supply/demand fundamentals and legislative environments. AFC provides innovative and customized financing solutions through first-lien loans, mortgage loans, construction loans and bridge financings. The senior-management team of the company has approximately 100 years of combined experience in investment management and disciplined credit investing across a range of economic cycles.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the company’s current views and projections with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance.  Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “guidance,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results.  Certain factors, including those discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our final prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission on March 19, 2021, relating to the company’s Registration Statement on Form S-11, as amended (File No. 333-251762), could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements.  New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for the company to predict those events or how they may affect AFC Gamma, Inc.  Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.  The company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

AFC GAMMA INVESTOR CONTACT:

Robyn Tannenbaum
561-510-2293
[email protected]
www.afcgamma.com

AFC GAMMA MEDIA CONTACT:

Jim Golden / Scott Bisang / Jack Kelleher
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
212-355-4449

