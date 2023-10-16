Leaders from government and small, medium and large companies join mission-critical AFCEA working committees to lead thought leadership.

Fairfax, VA, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AFCEA International is pleased to announce the election of new members to its Intelligence, Emerging Professionals in the Intelligence Community (EPIC), Technology and Small Business committees.

AFCEA committee volunteers from industry, academia and the government/military actively drive professional development opportunities and thought leadership for its communities of interest and bring an impressive lineup of expertise and prestige to the association.

“Our committee members come from all lanes of the global cyber, intelligence, defense, national security and technology ecosystems. The drive, enthusiasm and expertise they bring to support their communities ensures the success of their committee work, which, in turn, guarantees success for AFCEA International and its global network of chapters,” said AFCEA President and CEO Lt. Gen. Susan S. Lawrence, USA (Ret.).

Intelligence Committee

The Intelligence Committee strengthens AFCEA as the association’s principal intelligence advocate and resource, making available its understanding of intelligence to membership worldwide and making the interests and capabilities of AFCEA’s individual and corporate members available to the intelligence community.

The new vice chair is Sue Kalweit, managing director at Deloitte. The new members include:

Maj. Gen. Charles Cleveland, USA (Ret.), CEO, Cleveland Solutions

Mary Flammang, chief strategy office, Draper Labs

Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, USMC (Ret.), president, Groentech

Arsenio (Bong) Gumahad, industry consultant

Molly Just-Behr, senior director, In-Q-Tel

Kevin Kellenberger, vice president/senior strategy officer, Orbis Operations

Dawn Meyerriecks, consultant

Niloo Norton, senior business development executive, Premise

Maj. Gen. Mark Quantock, USA (Ret.), executive vice president, Strategic Accounts, Babel Street

Stu Shea, chairman, president & CEO, Peraton

Emerging Professionals in the Intelligence Community (EPIC) Committee

EPIC is comprised of intelligence community professionals 40 years old and younger from the public and private sectors. The committee is an extension of the longstanding and highly regarded AFCEA Intelligence Committee. Newly elected EPIC members are:

Rachel Andujar, IT program manager, Guidehouse

Jason Arens, strategic solutions consultant, Premise Data Corporation

Joseph Danna, private contractor

Savannah Fellow, Department of Homeland Security

Joshua Monacelli, intelligence planner, Department of Defense

Aaron Parsley, technical manager of cloud and machine learning, Oracle

Micah Presley, Department of Defense – Headquarters, Army

Allegra Richards, program manager, In-Q-Tel

Julie Smith, director of growth, Rockwood Company

Rachel Snead, business development analyst, Praxis Engineering Technologies

John-Matthew Urby, intelligence community growth director, Arcfield

Mary Wahl, principal data scientist (Lead), Microsoft

Elle Younker, social engineer and cyber threat intelligence analyst, Booz Allen Hamilton

Chandra Le’Bell Donelson, deputy chief data officer, U.S. Army

Technology Committee

AFCEA’s Technology Committee is focused on exploring emerging technology topics, networking and giving back to the community. The committee facilitates networking, outreach, and collaboration opportunities between and among government, industry, academic and nonprofit organizations to identify and analyze information technology and management needs in coordination with one another and discuss potential solutions.

The newly elected members are:

Blake Brown, U.S. Air Force account manager, Blue Ivy Partners

Simon Hartley, U.S. cybersecurity sales and business development, Quantinuum

Gary Hix, chief technology officer, Hitachi Vantara Federal

Jaime Holcombe, chief information officer, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

Scott McDuff, chief architect, Sterling

Frank Reyes, cloud solutions leader, Maximus Inc.

Pankaj Sharma, chief operating officer/co-founder, Rigil Corporation

Sandeep Shilawat, vice president of cloud technology, Octo

Gurdip Singh, divisional dean, George Mason University

Kendall Weistroffer, technical consultant, Microsoft

Small Business Committee

The AFCEA Small Business Committee helps shape the association’s small business benefits and provides an active focal point for the coordination of the association’s small business programs. Through the cultivation of partnerships among government, industry and academic leaders, this committee enhances AFCEA’s outreach to the small business community.

The newly elected members are:

Dave Angeletti, vice president, Alethia Labs

Jean Bartlett, sales and marketing director, Acquired Data Solutions

Amy M. Fadida, owner, president and CEO, A.M. Fadida Consulting

Kossi Kpante, founder and CEO, Krai Solutions

Alan Ma, principal owner, Ma-Tech

Kelly McCormick, field sales account executive, Asc3nd Technologies Group

Col. Daniel L. Morris, (Ret.), director, CGI Federal

Paul Penkal, strategic account manager, SANS Institute

Courtney Powell, president, AceApplications LLC

Mukaddes Sahin, founder and president, Karaman Language Solutions

Earl Stafford, Jr., CEO, Aperio Global LLC

Eboney Warren, founder and CEO, Pro-Vizion

Elections are held each year for AFCEA’s committees and applicants must be directly involved with work and/or knowledge in the various fields of expertise of the committees’ focus areas.

AFCEA International is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit international professional association that connects people, ideas and solutions globally. Established in 1946, the membership association serves the military, government, industry and academia by developing networking and educational opportunities and providing an ethical forum. This enables military, government, industry and academia to align technology and strategy to meet the needs of those who serve. AFCEA operates under the guidance of a board of directors, international staff and committees. A large network of chapters is managed by a group of regional vice presidents. Join online.

