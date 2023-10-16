Leaders from government and small, medium and large companies join mission-critical AFCEA working committees to lead thought leadership.
Fairfax, VA, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AFCEA International is pleased to announce the election of new members to its Intelligence, Emerging Professionals in the Intelligence Community (EPIC), Technology and Small Business committees.
AFCEA committee volunteers from industry, academia and the government/military actively drive professional development opportunities and thought leadership for its communities of interest and bring an impressive lineup of expertise and prestige to the association.
“Our committee members come from all lanes of the global cyber, intelligence, defense, national security and technology ecosystems. The drive, enthusiasm and expertise they bring to support their communities ensures the success of their committee work, which, in turn, guarantees success for AFCEA International and its global network of chapters,” said AFCEA President and CEO Lt. Gen. Susan S. Lawrence, USA (Ret.).
Intelligence Committee
The Intelligence Committee strengthens AFCEA as the association’s principal intelligence advocate and resource, making available its understanding of intelligence to membership worldwide and making the interests and capabilities of AFCEA’s individual and corporate members available to the intelligence community.
The new vice chair is Sue Kalweit, managing director at Deloitte. The new members include:
- Maj. Gen. Charles Cleveland, USA (Ret.), CEO, Cleveland Solutions
- Mary Flammang, chief strategy office, Draper Labs
- Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, USMC (Ret.), president, Groentech
- Arsenio (Bong) Gumahad, industry consultant
- Molly Just-Behr, senior director, In-Q-Tel
- Kevin Kellenberger, vice president/senior strategy officer, Orbis Operations
- Dawn Meyerriecks, consultant
- Niloo Norton, senior business development executive, Premise
- Maj. Gen. Mark Quantock, USA (Ret.), executive vice president, Strategic Accounts, Babel Street
- Stu Shea, chairman, president & CEO, Peraton
Emerging Professionals in the Intelligence Community (EPIC) Committee
EPIC is comprised of intelligence community professionals 40 years old and younger from the public and private sectors. The committee is an extension of the longstanding and highly regarded AFCEA Intelligence Committee. Newly elected EPIC members are:
- Rachel Andujar, IT program manager, Guidehouse
- Jason Arens, strategic solutions consultant, Premise Data Corporation
- Joseph Danna, private contractor
- Savannah Fellow, Department of Homeland Security
- Joshua Monacelli, intelligence planner, Department of Defense
- Aaron Parsley, technical manager of cloud and machine learning, Oracle
- Micah Presley, Department of Defense – Headquarters, Army
- Allegra Richards, program manager, In-Q-Tel
- Julie Smith, director of growth, Rockwood Company
- Rachel Snead, business development analyst, Praxis Engineering Technologies
- John-Matthew Urby, intelligence community growth director, Arcfield
- Mary Wahl, principal data scientist (Lead), Microsoft
- Elle Younker, social engineer and cyber threat intelligence analyst, Booz Allen Hamilton
- Chandra Le’Bell Donelson, deputy chief data officer, U.S. Army
Technology Committee
AFCEA’s Technology Committee is focused on exploring emerging technology topics, networking and giving back to the community. The committee facilitates networking, outreach, and collaboration opportunities between and among government, industry, academic and nonprofit organizations to identify and analyze information technology and management needs in coordination with one another and discuss potential solutions.
The newly elected members are:
- Blake Brown, U.S. Air Force account manager, Blue Ivy Partners
- Simon Hartley, U.S. cybersecurity sales and business development, Quantinuum
- Gary Hix, chief technology officer, Hitachi Vantara Federal
- Jaime Holcombe, chief information officer, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office
- Scott McDuff, chief architect, Sterling
- Frank Reyes, cloud solutions leader, Maximus Inc.
- Pankaj Sharma, chief operating officer/co-founder, Rigil Corporation
- Sandeep Shilawat, vice president of cloud technology, Octo
- Gurdip Singh, divisional dean, George Mason University
- Kendall Weistroffer, technical consultant, Microsoft
Small Business Committee
The AFCEA Small Business Committee helps shape the association’s small business benefits and provides an active focal point for the coordination of the association’s small business programs. Through the cultivation of partnerships among government, industry and academic leaders, this committee enhances AFCEA’s outreach to the small business community.
The newly elected members are:
- Dave Angeletti, vice president, Alethia Labs
- Jean Bartlett, sales and marketing director, Acquired Data Solutions
- Amy M. Fadida, owner, president and CEO, A.M. Fadida Consulting
- Kossi Kpante, founder and CEO, Krai Solutions
- Alan Ma, principal owner, Ma-Tech
- Kelly McCormick, field sales account executive, Asc3nd Technologies Group
- Col. Daniel L. Morris, (Ret.), director, CGI Federal
- Paul Penkal, strategic account manager, SANS Institute
- Courtney Powell, president, AceApplications LLC
- Mukaddes Sahin, founder and president, Karaman Language Solutions
- Earl Stafford, Jr., CEO, Aperio Global LLC
- Eboney Warren, founder and CEO, Pro-Vizion
Elections are held each year for AFCEA’s committees and applicants must be directly involved with work and/or knowledge in the various fields of expertise of the committees’ focus areas.
