AFCEA International Announces The Cyber Edge Writing Contest Winners

Top 3 articles to be published in SIGNAL Magazine

Fairfax, Va., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The challenges from cyber adversaries are increasing at an alarming rate, making the future of cyber warfighting both a complex and time-critical problem. The solutions will be many faceted, but all will require extensive and intelligent knowledge bases, advanced technologies, scientists, researchers and critical thinkers. In AFCEA’s second annual Cyber Edge writing contest, sponsored by ManTech International Corporation, more than 60 thought leaders from military, government, industry and academia submitted articles that addressed ways to move forward as part of this year’s contest theme, the future of cyber warfighting.

George Galdorisi and Sam Tangredi were chosen as the first place winners for their article, “From AI Hype to AI Proof,” which will be published in SIGNAL Magazine’s July issue as part of The Cyber Edge.

Samuel Richman placed second for his feature, “Defending the Human Digital Network,” and the third-place winner is Lt. Col. Ryan Kenny, USA, with his submission titled “Precision-Guided Marketing and the Future of Information Operations,” both also to be published in the July issue of SIGNAL Magazine and online.

Contest entries were judged by a panel of reviewers on content originality, usefulness, objectivity and writing quality. All top winners will receive engraved awards, monetary prizes and will be recognized at an awards ceremony during AFCEA International’s TechNet Cyber conference. Details about the 2022 contest will be available in fall 2021. Anyone interested in receiving information can enter their email address online and will be notified when it is released.

###

AFCEA International, established in 1946, is a nonprofit membership association serving the military, government, industry and academia. Join online.

CONTACT: Kaitlyn Cotter AFCEA International (703) 631-6100 [email protected]